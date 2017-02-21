Pritchardville Elementary rezoning co...

Pritchardville Elementary rezoning could shift 120 students elsewhere

Yesterday Read more: The Island Packet

Some 120 Pritchardville Elementary School students would be shifted to other schools next year under alternatives being examined by Beaufort County officials to alleviate overcrowding at the fast-growing school. One plan would move the entire cluster of students to Bluffton Elementary, which some already pass near on the way to Pritchardville Elementary.

Read more at The Island Packet.

