Plan a new route: May River Road closed for a few hours
Beaufort County Sheriff's Office advises drivers to seek an alternate route for May River Road, between Buck Island Road and Buckwalter Parkway on Wed., Feb. 22, 2017. The road will be closed to remove limbs from live oaks hanging precariously over the highway near Cahill's Market and Chicken Kitchen.
