Paving projects to close lanes on roads in Bluffton, Beaufort areas
A series of road paving projects in the Bluffton and Beaufort areas will cause lane closures in the coming days. In Bluffton, road work will occur between 7 a.m. and 5 p.m from Feb. 18 through Feb. 20 on Burnt Church Road from Bridge Street to Bruin Road, according to a news release from paving contractor Lane Construction Corporation.
