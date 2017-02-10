Napoli Bistro Pizzeria closes, but makes room for new gastropub in Bluffton

John Kelm, who operates Jameson's Char House and the Clubhouse at Okatie Creek in Sun City Hilton Head, said the term "gastropub" originated in 1991 and is described as an average pub enhanced with cocktails, food and beer. A gastropub - The Original 46 Gastropub, specifically - is exactly what's coming to the former Napoli Bistro Pizzeria and Wine Bar at 68 Bluffton Road sometime this spring, according to Kelm.

