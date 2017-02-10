Napoli Bistro Pizzeria closes, but makes room for new gastropub in Bluffton
John Kelm, who operates Jameson's Char House and the Clubhouse at Okatie Creek in Sun City Hilton Head, said the term "gastropub" originated in 1991 and is described as an average pub enhanced with cocktails, food and beer. A gastropub - The Original 46 Gastropub, specifically - is exactly what's coming to the former Napoli Bistro Pizzeria and Wine Bar at 68 Bluffton Road sometime this spring, according to Kelm.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Island Packet.
Add your comments below
Bluffton Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Beaufort County, SC Drug Bust (Aug '12)
|Jan 28
|Philadelphia is t...
|8
|Area marijuana smuggler sentenced to more than ... (Feb '08)
|Jan 28
|Philadelphia is t...
|33
|What's up with Grace Bible Camp St Helena (Oct '14)
|Jan 24
|SARAH156
|19
|John and Elizabeth Calvert Cold Case Gets New L... (Mar '10)
|Dec '16
|Duhtheydiditthems...
|28
|3 Marines face courts-martial in hazing probe
|Dec '16
|Kevin
|1
|Ridgeland Music Forum (Nov '12)
|Dec '16
|Musikologist
|14
|'They put us through hell': A Marine abused at ...
|Nov '16
|light of the world
|2
Find what you want!
Search Bluffton Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC