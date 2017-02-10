Man charged in 2016 murder on May River Road in Bluffton
The Bluffton Police Department says the have arrested a man in connection to a murder that occurred in January 2016. Officials say detectives arrested 25-year-old Kenneth Crivan Mitchell on Thursday for the murder of John Kinlaw who was shot and killed in a parking lot on May River Road on Jan. 3. Bluffton detectives say they immediately obtained an arrest warrant for Mitchell, but at the time the warrant was served, Mitchell had been arrested and was incarcerated at the Chatham County Detention Center in Savannah on separate charges.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WTOC-TV Savannah.
Add your comments below
Bluffton Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Beaufort County, SC Drug Bust (Aug '12)
|Jan 28
|Philadelphia is t...
|8
|Area marijuana smuggler sentenced to more than ... (Feb '08)
|Jan 28
|Philadelphia is t...
|33
|What's up with Grace Bible Camp St Helena (Oct '14)
|Jan 24
|SARAH156
|19
|John and Elizabeth Calvert Cold Case Gets New L... (Mar '10)
|Dec '16
|Duhtheydiditthems...
|28
|3 Marines face courts-martial in hazing probe
|Dec '16
|Kevin
|1
|Ridgeland Music Forum (Nov '12)
|Dec '16
|Musikologist
|14
|'They put us through hell': A Marine abused at ...
|Nov '16
|light of the world
|2
Find what you want!
Search Bluffton Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC