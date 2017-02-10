Man charged in 2016 murder on May River Road in Bluffton

The Bluffton Police Department says the have arrested a man in connection to a murder that occurred in January 2016. Officials say detectives arrested 25-year-old Kenneth Crivan Mitchell on Thursday for the murder of John Kinlaw who was shot and killed in a parking lot on May River Road on Jan. 3. Bluffton detectives say they immediately obtained an arrest warrant for Mitchell, but at the time the warrant was served, Mitchell had been arrested and was incarcerated at the Chatham County Detention Center in Savannah on separate charges.

