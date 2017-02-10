Man charged in 2016 murder on May Riv...

Man charged in 2016 murder on May River Road in Bluffton

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: WTOC-TV Savannah

The Bluffton Police Department says the have arrested a man in connection to a murder that occurred in January 2016. Officials say detectives arrested 25-year-old Kenneth Crivan Mitchell on Thursday for the murder of John Kinlaw who was shot and killed in a parking lot on May River Road on Jan. 3. Bluffton detectives say they immediately obtained an arrest warrant for Mitchell, but at the time the warrant was served, Mitchell had been arrested and was incarcerated at the Chatham County Detention Center in Savannah on separate charges.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WTOC-TV Savannah.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Bluffton Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Beaufort County, SC Drug Bust (Aug '12) Jan 28 Philadelphia is t... 8
Area marijuana smuggler sentenced to more than ... (Feb '08) Jan 28 Philadelphia is t... 33
What's up with Grace Bible Camp St Helena (Oct '14) Jan 24 SARAH156 19
John and Elizabeth Calvert Cold Case Gets New L... (Mar '10) Dec '16 Duhtheydiditthems... 28
News 3 Marines face courts-martial in hazing probe Dec '16 Kevin 1
Ridgeland Music Forum (Nov '12) Dec '16 Musikologist 14
News 'They put us through hell': A Marine abused at ... Nov '16 light of the world 2
See all Bluffton Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Bluffton Forum Now

Bluffton Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Bluffton Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Iraq
  3. Syria
  4. Gunman
  5. Iran
  1. Mexico
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Super Bowl
  5. Hong Kong
 

Bluffton, SC

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,716 • Total comments across all topics: 278,750,571

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC