Keys to a harmonious friendship

Jean Tanner/For Bluffton Today Charlene King accompanies the choir with a hymn on the organ at Maye River Baptist Church in Pritchardville. Jean Tanner/For Bluffton Today Charlene King loves to chow down on a crispy, fried, bone-in hunk of fish, with the crunchy tail enjoyed first.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Bluffton Today.