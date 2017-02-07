Hurricane didn't blow away Hilton Head's well-planned perfection
This lovely island just off the South Carolina mainland is as renowned for its hospitality toward visitors as it is for its Low Country cuisine and distinctive Gullah culture, the latter originating from the descendants of former slaves who migrated here after the Civil War. On Oct. 8,, 2016, Hurricane Matthew blew onto the island bringing torrential rain and winds of nearly 100 miles per hour.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Miami Herald.
Add your comments below
Bluffton Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Beaufort County, SC Drug Bust (Aug '12)
|Jan 28
|Philadelphia is t...
|8
|Area marijuana smuggler sentenced to more than ... (Feb '08)
|Jan 28
|Philadelphia is t...
|33
|What's up with Grace Bible Camp St Helena (Oct '14)
|Jan 24
|SARAH156
|19
|John and Elizabeth Calvert Cold Case Gets New L... (Mar '10)
|Dec '16
|Duhtheydiditthems...
|28
|3 Marines face courts-martial in hazing probe
|Dec '16
|Kevin
|1
|Ridgeland Music Forum (Nov '12)
|Dec '16
|Musikologist
|14
|'They put us through hell': A Marine abused at ...
|Nov '16
|light of the world
|2
Find what you want!
Search Bluffton Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC