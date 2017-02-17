How a A Day Without Immigrantsa played out at some Beaufort County businesses
Customers pulled on the door of La Casita Supermarket & Taqueria on Thursday afternoon only to find it locked with a note in Spanish taped to the door. The sign, roughly translated, said the market was closed in support of "A Day Without Immigrants" and that it would resume normal hours Friday.
