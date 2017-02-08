Hopeful Horizons satellite office opens in southern Beaufort Co.
Hopeful Horizons, the new Lowcountry agency dedicated to helping victims of domestic violence and child abuse is expanding to southern Beaufort County. Monday marked the opening of the new satellite office in Bluffton.
