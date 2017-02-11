Hopeful Horizons opens Bluffton office

Hopeful Horizons opens Bluffton office

2017-02-11

Photo courtesy of CJ Atkins/Hopeful Horizons Kristin Dubrowski, Shauw Chin Capps, chairman of the board for the Wexford Foundation Jim Hicks, Mayor Lisa Sulka, Hilton Head Island Councilman David Ames and Greater Bluffton Chamber of Commerce's Don Brashears cut the ribbon. Hopeful Horizons dedicated a satellite office in Bluffton on Monday to serve victims of child abuse, domestic violence and sexual assault.

