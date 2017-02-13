Garden & Gun launches new artist-in-residence program in Bluffton
Charleston-based national bougie things magazine Garden & Gun partners with Palmetto Bluff to launch their new artist-in-residence program, which will feature several local makers. Palmetto Bluff is the largest remaining waterfront property on the East Coast, and will be home to visiting artists throughout the year.
