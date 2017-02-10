For Sale: This Lowcountry Bungalow Is...

For Sale: This Lowcountry Bungalow Is a Perfect Blend of Farmhouse and Beach House

This Bluffton, South Carolina home presents an unpretentious, relaxed, and nature-focused take on classic Lowcountry architecture-and it's on the market. Ocean meets river in the Lowcountry, where Southern culture and coastal culture blend in a way that is distinctively of its place .

