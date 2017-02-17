Daufuskie Island Ferry still felling ...

Daufuskie Island Ferry still felling Hurricane Matthew impact

Even though it's been four months since Hurricane Matthew hit and there's been a lot of progress in the Lowcountry - there are still a few industries that are feeling the impact. Including the Daufuskie Island Ferry, which is operating out of its second location since Matthew.

