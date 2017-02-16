Crews investigating cause of massive overnight fire at Hardeeville paper plant
A massive fire broke out at the Caraustar Recovered Fiber paper plant on Highway 17 and Highway 321 near Church Road in Hardeeville Wednesday night. Hardeeville Fire Department Fire Marshal Joey Rowell says most of the fire happened outside the building, but flames did reach inside the plant causing minimal damage to a wall inside.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WIS-TV Columbia.
Add your comments below
Bluffton Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Beaufort County, SC Drug Bust (Aug '12)
|Jan 28
|Philadelphia is t...
|8
|Area marijuana smuggler sentenced to more than ... (Feb '08)
|Jan 28
|Philadelphia is t...
|33
|What's up with Grace Bible Camp St Helena (Oct '14)
|Jan 24
|SARAH156
|19
|John and Elizabeth Calvert Cold Case Gets New L... (Mar '10)
|Dec '16
|Duhtheydiditthems...
|28
|3 Marines face courts-martial in hazing probe
|Dec '16
|Kevin
|1
|Ridgeland Music Forum (Nov '12)
|Dec '16
|Musikologist
|14
|'They put us through hell': A Marine abused at ...
|Nov '16
|light of the world
|2
Find what you want!
Search Bluffton Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC