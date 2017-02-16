Crews investigating cause of massive ...

Crews investigating cause of massive overnight fire at Hardeeville paper plant

9 hrs ago

A massive fire broke out at the Caraustar Recovered Fiber paper plant on Highway 17 and Highway 321 near Church Road in Hardeeville Wednesday night. Hardeeville Fire Department Fire Marshal Joey Rowell says most of the fire happened outside the building, but flames did reach inside the plant causing minimal damage to a wall inside.

