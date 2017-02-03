Candyland-themed Daddy Daughter Dance a hit
The Island Recreation Center's annual Daddy Daughter Dance was held on Feb. 4, 2017 at Poseidon Rooftop Bar at Shelter Cove Towne Center. Here, organizer Tamara Rock describes just how sweet the Candyland-themed event is as fathers and their daughters dance the night away.
