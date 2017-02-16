Bluffton Township FD set to open new maintenance, training facility
The Bluffton Township Fire District invites the public to tour their new Maintenance and Training Facility on Wednesday, Feb. 15. The new facility will be very beneficial to the Bluffton Township Fire District, as they have been renting out a facility near the Wild Wings in Bluffton. There are new offices and this facility will be used to house multiple fire apparatus.
