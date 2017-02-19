Bluffton Town Council passes resolution against golf course redevelopment
Bluffton Town Council members made it official on Tuesday, unanimously approving a resolution stating their opposition to the redevelopment of the Hilton Head National property. The resolution includes a statement that council has no interest in annexing the golf course property at Bluffton Parkway and Malphrus Road.
