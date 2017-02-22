Bluffton Town Council delays New Rive...

Bluffton Town Council delays New Riverside master plan

Council put on the brakes when the master plan for the development of 300 single-family homes did not include a second entrance/exit for residents. Mays Boyd, representing engineers Thomas & Hutton, said an emergency access would be added through a commerical tract next to the New River parcel.

