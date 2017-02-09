Bluffton residents unhappy with proposed redevelopment of golf course
On Wednesday, Beaufort County Council members held a meeting to involve the public in their upcoming negotiations with property owners in regards to the Hilton Head National Golf Club. The meeting was packed with Bluffton residents speaking out about their concerns over the rezoning project of the Hilton Head National Golf Club property.
