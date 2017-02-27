Bluffton middle school presents 'living museum' on final day of Black History Month
Students at H.E. McCracken Middle School in Bluffton took to the stage to celebrate the final day of Black History Month on Tuesday. Sixth, seventh and eighth-grade students in the drama class presented a living museum exhibit.
