Bluffton man charged in May 2016 Okatie bicyclist death
A Bluffton man has been charged in relation to the death of a bicyclist struck in Okatie in May 2016. Travis Orlando Dawkins, 31, was served with a warrant on the charge of leaving the scene of an accident resulting in personal injury by the South Carolina Highway Patrol on Saturday as he sat in the Beaufort County Detention Center on an unrelated charge, according to Trooper Judd Jones.
