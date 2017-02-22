Bluffton food truck ordinance enacted
The ordinance applies to all mobile vending, including food trucks, pushcarts, ice cream trucks, agricultural/seafood sales and non-food mobile vendors. "Town leaders and staff members have spent months listening to proponents and critics of mobile vending and we are pleased with this ordinance," Mayor Lisa Sulka said.
