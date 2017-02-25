Beaufort County Economic Development Corporation plans to hire director
The Beaufort County Economic Development Corporation plans to hire an executive director this summer and consider joining a regional alliance by the fall. After receiving feedback from a consultant, the corporation's seven-member board decided Tuesday to pursue negotiations with SouthernCarolina Alliance, an economic development network that includes Jasper, Hampton, Colleton, Allendale, Barnwell and Bamberg counties.
