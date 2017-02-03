Assault rifles, gun selfies and a alternative factsa : Legislator, local group keep it real in Bl...
Maggie Hammer, left, of Sun City Hilton Head, moderates a discussion on gun legislation between members of Moms Demand Action and South Carolina Rep. Bill Herbkersman, R-Bluffton, on Monday at Unitarian Universalist Congregation of the Lowcountry in Bluffton. Ruby Milton, whose teenage son Dominique Williams was a victim of gun violence on Hilton Head Island, speaks to fellow members of Moms Demand Action on Monday at the Unitarian Universalist Congregation of the Lowcountry in Bluffton.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Island Packet.
