Ancient honey-based beverage to find new home in Bluffton sometime this spring
Mike Tripka said he plans to open Bee-Town Mead & Cider, a mead production facility, at 1230 B May River Road in the Scotts Market complex. He said he expects to open about the middle of April, though the date is subject to construction restraints.
