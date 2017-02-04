Affordable housing goals for 2017
Local affordable housing advocates got the year off an encouraging start last month by telling Beaufort County Council members exactly what they hope to accomplish in 2017. Staff from the Lowcountry Affordable Housing Coalition said the county needs to conduct a full housing needs assessment, then consider hiring a housing coordinator and put inclusionary zoning back into its comprehensive plan.
