A look at Mitchelville Preservation Society's Freedom Day
Visitors and volunteers celebrated the history of Mitchelville, the first self-governing town of freed slaves in the country, on Hilton Head Island with a Gullah breakfast, walking tours, songs and a play on Feb. 4, 2017. Each year Bluffton Township Fire District truck 375 helps local schools by assisting with the annual Egg Drop.
