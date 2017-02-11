11 Beaufort County residents detained...

11 Beaufort County residents detained in immigration sweep

At least 11 Beaufort County residents were detained this past week by the Department of Homeland Security's Enforcement and Removal Office, according to reports from the Beaufort County Sheriff's Office, which assisted the federal agency. The operation appears to be part of a national effort by Immigration and Customs Enforcement to locate and detain foreign-born residents who have committed "immigration violations."

