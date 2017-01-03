You might hear some jazz tunes in Bluffton Saturday nights from now on
A smooth cigar at The Bluffton Cigar Bar in Peaceful Henry's can now be paired with some smooth, easy listening of jazz starting Saturday night. The cigar bar will kick off its first jazz club from 9 p.m. to 12 a.m. at 181 Bluffton Road with live music from the Phil Morrison Trio with Joe Watts, according to an event on the shop's Facebook page.
Bluffton Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|John and Elizabeth Calvert Cold Case Gets New L... (Mar '10)
|Dec 30
|Duhtheydiditthems...
|28
|3 Marines face courts-martial in hazing probe
|Dec 14
|Kevin
|1
|Ridgeland Music Forum (Nov '12)
|Dec '16
|Musikologist
|14
|'They put us through hell': A Marine abused at ...
|Nov '16
|light of the world
|2
|Hilton Head Island Music Forum (Nov '12)
|Nov '16
|Musikologist
|13
|Beach re-nourishment program on HHI
|Nov '16
|Womanwondering
|2
|What's up with Grace Bible Camp St Helena (Oct '14)
|Nov '16
|skeptic
|18
