You might hear some jazz tunes in Bluffton Saturday nights from now on

A smooth cigar at The Bluffton Cigar Bar in Peaceful Henry's can now be paired with some smooth, easy listening of jazz starting Saturday night. The cigar bar will kick off its first jazz club from 9 p.m. to 12 a.m. at 181 Bluffton Road with live music from the Phil Morrison Trio with Joe Watts, according to an event on the shop's Facebook page.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Island Packet.