Wait Until Dark' takes the stage

DeAnn Komanecky/Bluffton Today Sun City Community Theatre members take the stage during rehearsals for "Wait Until Dark," opening in Magnolia Hall on Jan. 26. The performance is open to the public. Cast members include Ellie Lentz, Beth Hornbosstel, Lew Apgar, Caroline Kemerling and Jim German.

