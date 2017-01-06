Two move to new roles at magazine, newspapers
Morning News Media President and Savannah Morning News Publisher Michael Traynor has named Anita Hagin as publisher of Savannah magazine and Kathryn Goodman as general manager of its South Carolina portfolio, which includes Bluffton Today, The Sun Today, Beaufort Today and the Jasper County Sun Times . The promotions are effective immediately.
Bluffton Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|John and Elizabeth Calvert Cold Case Gets New L... (Mar '10)
|Dec 30
|Duhtheydiditthems...
|28
|3 Marines face courts-martial in hazing probe
|Dec 14
|Kevin
|1
|Ridgeland Music Forum (Nov '12)
|Dec '16
|Musikologist
|14
|'They put us through hell': A Marine abused at ...
|Nov '16
|light of the world
|2
|Hilton Head Island Music Forum (Nov '12)
|Nov '16
|Musikologist
|13
|Beach re-nourishment program on HHI
|Nov '16
|Womanwondering
|2
|What's up with Grace Bible Camp St Helena (Oct '14)
|Nov '16
|skeptic
|18
