Town of Bluffton holds grand opening for new Walmart
The superstore means an economic boost for the area, bringing with it hundreds of new jobs. You could hear the excitement during the grand opening, especially from new employees.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WTOC-TV Savannah.
Comments
Add your comments below
Bluffton Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Beaufort County, SC Drug Bust (Aug '12)
|5 hr
|Philadelphia is t...
|8
|Area marijuana smuggler sentenced to more than ... (Feb '08)
|5 hr
|Philadelphia is t...
|33
|What's up with Grace Bible Camp St Helena (Oct '14)
|Jan 24
|SARAH156
|19
|John and Elizabeth Calvert Cold Case Gets New L... (Mar '10)
|Dec 30
|Duhtheydiditthems...
|28
|3 Marines face courts-martial in hazing probe
|Dec '16
|Kevin
|1
|Ridgeland Music Forum (Nov '12)
|Dec '16
|Musikologist
|14
|'They put us through hell': A Marine abused at ...
|Nov '16
|light of the world
|2
Find what you want!
Search Bluffton Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC