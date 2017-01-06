Town of Bluffton awarded EPA water-qu...

Town of Bluffton awarded EPA water-quality grant

The South Carolina Department of Health & Environmental Control has awarded the town of Bluffton its third federal Environmental Protection Agency Clean Water Act-Section 319 grant to protect the May River's water quality. The $231,350 grant pushes the town's total of federal 319 funds past the $1 million mark.

