This lunch hotspot in Bluffton is adding breakfast to its sandwich menu

Alvin Ord's of Bluffton on May River Road, a popular lunchtime spot known for its sandwiches and the bread those sandwiches come on, will now add breakfast to its lineup. Eric Lunde, co-owner of the Bluffton sandwich shop, said Wednesday morning after frequent inquiries from guests, he and his team at Alvin Ord's will start serving breakfast sandwiches and cinnamon buns at the bakery twice a week.

