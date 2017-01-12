Think you know Beaufort dining? Herea s how to explore Restaurant Week
Eight restaurants around town are participating in Restaurant Week South Carolina from Jan. 12 to Jan. 22, where customers can chose from multi-course, prix-fixed meals to sample Beaufort's dining opportunities. Participating restaurants include Anchorage 1770 - The Ribaut Social Club; Breakwater Restaurant & Bar; Crosta Pizzeria; Fat Patties; Nautilis Seafood and Grill; Old Bull Tavern; Plums Restaurant; Q on Bay; Red Rooster Cafe; and Saltus River Grill.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Island Packet.
Add your comments below
Bluffton Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|John and Elizabeth Calvert Cold Case Gets New L... (Mar '10)
|Dec 30
|Duhtheydiditthems...
|28
|3 Marines face courts-martial in hazing probe
|Dec '16
|Kevin
|1
|Ridgeland Music Forum (Nov '12)
|Dec '16
|Musikologist
|14
|'They put us through hell': A Marine abused at ...
|Nov '16
|light of the world
|2
|Hilton Head Island Music Forum (Nov '12)
|Nov '16
|Musikologist
|13
|Beach re-nourishment program on HHI
|Nov '16
|Womanwondering
|2
|What's up with Grace Bible Camp St Helena (Oct '14)
|Nov '16
|skeptic
|18
Find what you want!
Search Bluffton Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC