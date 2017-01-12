Think you know Beaufort dining? Herea s how to explore Restaurant Week

Eight restaurants around town are participating in Restaurant Week South Carolina from Jan. 12 to Jan. 22, where customers can chose from multi-course, prix-fixed meals to sample Beaufort's dining opportunities. Participating restaurants include Anchorage 1770 - The Ribaut Social Club; Breakwater Restaurant & Bar; Crosta Pizzeria; Fat Patties; Nautilis Seafood and Grill; Old Bull Tavern; Plums Restaurant; Q on Bay; Red Rooster Cafe; and Saltus River Grill.

