Suspected drunken driver held in crash that killed Bluffton teen

A 27-year-old Ridgeland man faces felony charges of drunken driving and leaving the scene of an accident following a Friday evening crash that claimed the life of a Bluffton teenager and left two other people injured. Christopher Lenning, 27, faces charges of felony DUI resulting in death, leaving the scene of an accident and two counts of leaving the scene of an accident resulting in injuries, South Carolina Highway Patrol Lance Cpl.

