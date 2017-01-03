Suspected drunken driver held in crash that killed Bluffton teen
A 27-year-old Ridgeland man faces felony charges of drunken driving and leaving the scene of an accident following a Friday evening crash that claimed the life of a Bluffton teenager and left two other people injured. Christopher Lenning, 27, faces charges of felony DUI resulting in death, leaving the scene of an accident and two counts of leaving the scene of an accident resulting in injuries, South Carolina Highway Patrol Lance Cpl.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Island Packet.
Add your comments below
Bluffton Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|John and Elizabeth Calvert Cold Case Gets New L... (Mar '10)
|Dec 30
|Duhtheydiditthems...
|28
|3 Marines face courts-martial in hazing probe
|Dec 14
|Kevin
|1
|Ridgeland Music Forum (Nov '12)
|Dec '16
|Musikologist
|14
|'They put us through hell': A Marine abused at ...
|Nov '16
|light of the world
|2
|Hilton Head Island Music Forum (Nov '12)
|Nov '16
|Musikologist
|13
|Beach re-nourishment program on HHI
|Nov '16
|Womanwondering
|2
|What's up with Grace Bible Camp St Helena (Oct '14)
|Nov '16
|skeptic
|18
Find what you want!
Search Bluffton Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC