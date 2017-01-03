School board chairwoman steps down; newcomer a " and Moss critic a " elected to take her place

The Beaufort County school board fast-tracked one of its newest members into its top position, installing Patricia Felton-Montgomery , a career educator and critic of Superintendent Jeff Moss, as chairwoman Tuesday evening while voicing a desire to turn the page on a tumultuous 2016. Felton-Montgomery was elected to the post just hours after outgoing chairwoman Mary Cordray sent an email to her colleagues informing them she no longer wished to continue in the role.

