Savannah man charged in alleged sexual conduct with Bluffton minor
Justin Watts, 37, was charged with second-degree criminal sexual conduct with a minor, first-degree sexual exploitation of a minor and criminal solicitation of a minor after he was extradited from the Chatham County Detention Center on Wednesday, according to a Beaufort County Sheriff's Office news release. The parent reported finding multiple "sexually explicit chats" through social media apps the juvenile used on her phone, the release said.
