Saturday morning winter storm update

10 hrs ago Read more: The Island Packet

Beaufort County appears to have been spared the worst effects of a winter storm on Saturday, January 7, 2017, in this update from Coligny Beach on Hilton head Island. Any frozen precipitation appears to have stayed well north of the area.

