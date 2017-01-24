Police report filed over uniform chec...

Police report filed over uniform check at middle school

18 hrs ago

A faculty member at a local middle school used "poor judgment" during a school-wide uniform check, according to some members of the Beaufort County school board. School board member JoAnn Orischak said the faculty member inserted her hand in a student's pocket while checking for a dress code violation.

