Over 20 jeans stolen from True Religion outlet store in Beaufort
Officials in Beaufort County are looking for a man who stole 20 pairs of jeans from the True Religion store at the Tanger Outlets in Bluffton. Beaufort County Sheriff's deputies say the suspect got away with over $3,000 worth of jeans on Saturday.
