As many of South Carolina's coastal cities continue to endure an unfortunately lengthy recovery after the damage wrought by Hurricane Matthew, many experts have now offered ample reason for a renewed sense of optimism among residents in coastal communities, particularly in communities like the ones that make up the greater Bluffton area. Luigi Wewege , a financial management expert who serves as director and partner for Columbia, South Carolina-based Palmetto Global Ventures, is just one of the many experts who believe that recent economic trends point to the strong likelihood of a prosperous future for residents of the coastal South Carolina region.

