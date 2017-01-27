On the Widespread Impact of Bluffton'...

On the Widespread Impact of Bluffton's Favorable Tax Climate and Economy

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Read more: Bluffton Today

As many of South Carolina's coastal cities continue to endure an unfortunately lengthy recovery after the damage wrought by Hurricane Matthew, many experts have now offered ample reason for a renewed sense of optimism among residents in coastal communities, particularly in communities like the ones that make up the greater Bluffton area. Luigi Wewege , a financial management expert who serves as director and partner for Columbia, South Carolina-based Palmetto Global Ventures, is just one of the many experts who believe that recent economic trends point to the strong likelihood of a prosperous future for residents of the coastal South Carolina region.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Bluffton Today.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Bluffton Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Beaufort County, SC Drug Bust (Aug '12) 5 hr Philadelphia is t... 8
Area marijuana smuggler sentenced to more than ... (Feb '08) 5 hr Philadelphia is t... 33
What's up with Grace Bible Camp St Helena (Oct '14) Jan 24 SARAH156 19
John and Elizabeth Calvert Cold Case Gets New L... (Mar '10) Dec 30 Duhtheydiditthems... 28
News 3 Marines face courts-martial in hazing probe Dec '16 Kevin 1
Ridgeland Music Forum (Nov '12) Dec '16 Musikologist 14
News 'They put us through hell': A Marine abused at ... Nov '16 light of the world 2
See all Bluffton Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Bluffton Forum Now

Bluffton Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Bluffton Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ferguson
  2. American Idol
  3. Mexico
  4. Super Bowl
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Tiger Woods
  3. Syria
  4. China
  5. Iran
 

Bluffton, SC

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 31,712 • Total comments across all topics: 278,348,762

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC