On the Widespread Impact of Bluffton's Favorable Tax Climate and Economy
As many of South Carolina's coastal cities continue to endure an unfortunately lengthy recovery after the damage wrought by Hurricane Matthew, many experts have now offered ample reason for a renewed sense of optimism among residents in coastal communities, particularly in communities like the ones that make up the greater Bluffton area. Luigi Wewege , a financial management expert who serves as director and partner for Columbia, South Carolina-based Palmetto Global Ventures, is just one of the many experts who believe that recent economic trends point to the strong likelihood of a prosperous future for residents of the coastal South Carolina region.
