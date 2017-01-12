Northern long-eared bats discovered in Beaufort County
Two northern long-eared bats have been found on South Carolina's Coastal Plain region at Palmetto Bluff in Bluffton . Historically this federally listed species was known in South Carolina to exist only in the Upstate, so the discovery of these bats 200 miles south of their known range this past November came as a great surprise.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Edgefield Advertiser.
Add your comments below
Bluffton Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|John and Elizabeth Calvert Cold Case Gets New L... (Mar '10)
|Dec 30
|Duhtheydiditthems...
|28
|3 Marines face courts-martial in hazing probe
|Dec '16
|Kevin
|1
|Ridgeland Music Forum (Nov '12)
|Dec '16
|Musikologist
|14
|'They put us through hell': A Marine abused at ...
|Nov '16
|light of the world
|2
|Hilton Head Island Music Forum (Nov '12)
|Nov '16
|Musikologist
|13
|Beach re-nourishment program on HHI
|Nov '16
|Womanwondering
|2
|What's up with Grace Bible Camp St Helena (Oct '14)
|Nov '16
|skeptic
|18
Find what you want!
Search Bluffton Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC