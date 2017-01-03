No wrongdoing found in McCracken Midd...

No wrongdoing found in McCracken Middle School dress code inspection

Investigations launched by the Bluffton Police Department and the Beaufort County School District into an accusation of inappropriate contact between a student and teacher during a uniform inspection Thursday at H.E. McCracken Middle School found no wrongdoing on the part of school officials. According to a Bluffton Police report filed by Katrina Burr, her daughter, an eighth grader at the school, contacted her after she was pulled from her first period class for a uniform inspection by the school's assistant principal.

