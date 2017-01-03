No wrongdoing found in McCracken Middle School dress code inspection

Investigations launched by the Bluffton Police Department and the Beaufort County School District into an accusation of inappropriate contact between a student and teacher during a uniform inspection Thursday at H.E. McCracken Middle School found no wrongdoing on the part of school officials. According to a Bluffton Police report filed by Katrina Burr, her daughter, an eighth grader at the school, contacted her after she was pulled from her first period class for a uniform inspection by the school's assistant principal.

