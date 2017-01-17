New Bluffton Sam's Club opens, donates to local organizations
Over $19,000 was awarded to various Lowcountry organizations to kick off the grand opening of the brand new Bluffton Sam's Club. Wednesday, checks were given to agencies like the Beaufort County Sheriff's Office and Bluffton Fire Department.
