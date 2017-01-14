New Bluffton food truck regulations approved
Bluffton Town Council approved the first reading of an amended ordinance regulating food trucks and other mobile vendors at its regular meeting Tuesday. Kevin Icard, the town's planning and community development manager, said the ordinance does not designate areas for food trucks but defines where they cannot be.
