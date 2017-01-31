Milestones, achievements recognized at 2nd Annual Bluffton Ball

Greater Bluffton Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Shellie Hodges is photographed at the Second Annual Bluffton Ball, held on Jan. 28, 2017 at Sun City Hilton Head's Pinckney Hall. Pianist Forrest Garner entertains during the Greater Bluffton Chamber of Commerce's Second Annual Bluffton Ball, held on Jan. 28, 2017 at Sun City Hilton Head's Pinckney Hall.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Island Packet.