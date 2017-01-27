Man arrested on assault charges

Man arrested on assault charges

Joy Nelson, spokesperson for the Bluffton Police, said the warrant was issued after Dawkins used a knife to cut a female during an argument on Jan. 17 in Bluffton The victim had injuries to her hand and arm. Bluffton Police requested the assistance from the US Marshals to search and make the arrest of Dawkins, who was located in Okatie.

