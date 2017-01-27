Man arrested on assault charges
Joy Nelson, spokesperson for the Bluffton Police, said the warrant was issued after Dawkins used a knife to cut a female during an argument on Jan. 17 in Bluffton The victim had injuries to her hand and arm. Bluffton Police requested the assistance from the US Marshals to search and make the arrest of Dawkins, who was located in Okatie.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Bluffton Today.
Add your comments below
Bluffton Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Beaufort County, SC Drug Bust (Aug '12)
|5 hr
|Philadelphia is t...
|8
|Area marijuana smuggler sentenced to more than ... (Feb '08)
|5 hr
|Philadelphia is t...
|33
|What's up with Grace Bible Camp St Helena (Oct '14)
|Jan 24
|SARAH156
|19
|John and Elizabeth Calvert Cold Case Gets New L... (Mar '10)
|Dec 30
|Duhtheydiditthems...
|28
|3 Marines face courts-martial in hazing probe
|Dec '16
|Kevin
|1
|Ridgeland Music Forum (Nov '12)
|Dec '16
|Musikologist
|14
|'They put us through hell': A Marine abused at ...
|Nov '16
|light of the world
|2
Find what you want!
Search Bluffton Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC