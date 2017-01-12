Lowea s to layoff thousands, but are Beaufort County stores affected?
According to The Wall Street Journal, Lowe's Co. is in the process of letting go less than 1 percent, fewer than 3,000 jobs, of the retailer's 285,000 employees in an effort to change the company's business model.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Island Packet.
Comments
Add your comments below
Bluffton Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|John and Elizabeth Calvert Cold Case Gets New L... (Mar '10)
|Dec 30
|Duhtheydiditthems...
|28
|3 Marines face courts-martial in hazing probe
|Dec '16
|Kevin
|1
|Ridgeland Music Forum (Nov '12)
|Dec '16
|Musikologist
|14
|'They put us through hell': A Marine abused at ...
|Nov '16
|light of the world
|2
|Hilton Head Island Music Forum (Nov '12)
|Nov '16
|Musikologist
|13
|Beach re-nourishment program on HHI
|Nov '16
|Womanwondering
|2
|What's up with Grace Bible Camp St Helena (Oct '14)
|Nov '16
|skeptic
|18
Find what you want!
Search Bluffton Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC