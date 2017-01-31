Lessons aplenty from Hilton Head Christian
This sign on northern Hilton Head Island may not be needed much longer as the school announced plans on Jan. 27, 2017 to move to Bluffton in the near future. No, but there are plenty of lessons to go around as Hilton Head Christian Academy announced Friday its plan to move to Bluffton in the near future.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Island Packet.
Add your comments below
Bluffton Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Beaufort County, SC Drug Bust (Aug '12)
|Jan 28
|Philadelphia is t...
|8
|Area marijuana smuggler sentenced to more than ... (Feb '08)
|Jan 28
|Philadelphia is t...
|33
|What's up with Grace Bible Camp St Helena (Oct '14)
|Jan 24
|SARAH156
|19
|John and Elizabeth Calvert Cold Case Gets New L... (Mar '10)
|Dec '16
|Duhtheydiditthems...
|28
|3 Marines face courts-martial in hazing probe
|Dec '16
|Kevin
|1
|Ridgeland Music Forum (Nov '12)
|Dec '16
|Musikologist
|14
|'They put us through hell': A Marine abused at ...
|Nov '16
|light of the world
|2
Find what you want!
Search Bluffton Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC